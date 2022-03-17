Julia Fox Defends Ex-Fling Kanye West Amid Pete Davidson Threats: ‘He’s Harmless’

Meanwhile, Kim has been pushing forward with divorce proceedings following her initial filing in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The Hulu reality star, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, was declared legally single on March 2. After the ruling, she dropped "West" from her social media accounts and restored them to her maiden name.

Just a few days ago, the drama between Kanye and Pete reached a boiling point after alleged text messages exchanged between the two were shared on social media by SNL writer Dave Sirus.

"Yo it's Skete," Pete allegedly wrote to Kanye in a text before advocating for Kim as being “literally the best” mother to the former couple’s four children. "I've decided that I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f---k up."

As for Kanye, he vented about the exchange prior to the text messages being posted. "The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said in a now-deleted Instagram video. "I'm like, well, who's watching my children if he's texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?"

Since his suspension, some celebrities have come forward to defend Kanye including French Montana and The Game, standing by the Famous rapper for “speaking his truth.”