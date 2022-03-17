George Stephanopoulos Told He Now Needs to Keep Up With The Kardashians!

ABC staffers are horrified that the Kardashians joining the Disney family on Hulu means they will be expected to support and promote the first family of reality TV.

“Disney makes sure that all their brands work together to promote each other, especially Good Morning America. GMA is expected to promote Disney on Broadway and support ABC’s primetime lineup. Now George Stephanopoulos will be expected to support The Kardashians along with The Bachelor, and Dancing with The Stars sources tell Radar.