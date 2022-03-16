Kim Kardashian Refusing To Turn Over Security Footage To Ex-Housekeeper In Court Battle

Kardashian claims she used a third-party company to find her staff. She blames the third party for being responsible for any issues.

After the lawsuit broke, a rep for the star released a statement reading, "Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

Recently, Ramirez filed a motion accusing Kardashian of having her estate manager fill out answers to interrogatories. He wants the court to sanction the reality star mogul for not filling it out herself.