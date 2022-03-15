Kim Kardashian's Former Housekeeper Pleads With Judge To Get Reality Star To Do Some Work In Court Battle

Kim Kardashian's former male housekeeper is calling her out for having another person on her payroll do work she was required to do as part of their ongoing lawsuit — and he wants her sanctioned for her behavior.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Andrew Ramirez is demanding $1,857.50 in sanctions.

As we previously reported, Kardashian is currently facing off with 7 alleged former employees who worked at her Hidden Hills compound.