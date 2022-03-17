Tragic End: Oscar Winner William Hurt ‘Refused’ To Take Pain Medication Prior To Death

A friend close to Hurt spoke with Daily Mail revealing that the actor refused medical assistance up until his final day even when the pain got too much to bear.

"He sought out alternative treatments," the source claims. "And he had been doing really well for so long. He even did a couple of movies in between all of this."

The source said that things weren't looking for the actor in recent weeks. "The cancer just got the best of him. He succumbed to getting morphine just in the last week."