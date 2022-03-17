Kangaroo Court: Russian Court Orders WNBA Star Brittney Griner Locked Up In Jail Until May

Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of human rights group Public Monitoring Commission, said she visited Griner in the detention center where she is currently being held and spoke about how she is doing.

"The only objective problem was the height of the basketball player — 203 centimeters," Kalugina said. "The beds in the cell are clearly designed for a shorter person."

"In addition, for an unknown reason, the U.S. consul does not come to [see Griner], although the administration of the pre-trial detention center is ready to create all conditions for a visit," she added.