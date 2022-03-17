The Greatest Con Ever Sold: Radar Investigates How Bernie Madoff Masterminded History's Biggest Financial Swindle

In 2009, the world’s most sensational financial trial not only rocked the global investment community, but also exposed the extent to which society’s foundational systems can be manipulated in service of greed and immorality.

In 1960, a 22-year-old New Yorker named Bernie Madoff founded the small financial advisory firm Investment Securities. Decades later, he’d turned the company into a multibillion-dollar firm with a worldwide roster of nearly 14,000 wealthy clients. Each was assured, and received with miraculous consistency, market-beating returns on their investments.