'Bullies Call Me Ugly, Men Fetishize My Size' But New Jersey Woman Knows She'll 'Find Love One Day'

A three-foot-tall woman with a rare form of dwarfism who was bullied as a child is now getting her own back by combatting stereotypes working as a fashion model — but says men still "fetishize" her size.

Carly Ruhnke, 25, a restaurant hostess from New Jersey, has a rare form of dwarfism known as Morquio syndrome and was regularly taunted growing up — with bullies calling her an “ugly midget”.