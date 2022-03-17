Bloodbath At The White House! VP Kamala Harris Loses Deputy Press Secretary, Her Ninth Staffer Since June

Singh's departure comes after a lot of people have left Harris' team, including communications director Ashley Etienne and senior advisor and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, both of whom left at the end of 2021.

Director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans and speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham have also resigned.

Herbie Ziskend, who will be promoted to senior advisor for communications, is the only one left from the press team that began with Harris.