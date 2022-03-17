'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Claims NeNe Leakes Called Her A Racial Slur At The Peak Of Their Feud: 'I Didn't Do Nothing To Her'

She added, "I don't know what her problem is with me. Seriously, I have seen her say all kinds of stuff. That s**t pissed me the f**k off when she said somewhere called me a c*** or something. That is when I was like, 'What?' How?' I don't know whatever is going on with her situation with the network. We don't communicate and those are the type of things you don't put out in the atmosphere. I don't need to waste my time talking to you anymore. That is just how I feel about it."

Burruss believes since she has had successful spinoff shows, that could be one of the reasons she's upset.

"I didn't do nothing to her, and that is the crazy thing! I think she was having her own issues with the network, right, and that was very public, but I don't know if because I have a better relationship with them, she had negative things to say about me, that negative energy towards me. The fans act as if I stopped her opportunity for something. Why does me having a show mean anything against her? She can still have her own thing, and I can have my own thing. Me doing what I want to do is not blocking your blessings."