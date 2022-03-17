Trans Adult Film Star Angelina Please's Body Found In Las Vegas Home

Please's neighbor, fellow adult film actress Aspen Brooks, reported the actress as missing after begging for information after not hearing from Please.

After news of the actress's body being found, Brooks posted a follow-up tweet where she wrote, “I’m at a loss for words. Went to go check up on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything."

"She was just 24 years old … RIP baby girl.”