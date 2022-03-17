Inside Vladimir Putin's $142 Million Bulletproof Monster Limo

Vladimir Putin reportedly owns several $142 million bulletproof “monster” limos with countless safety measures to keep him out of harm’s way.

The Russian President, 69, first made headlines for the luxury vehicles — which are also bomb-proof — when they debuted during a ceremony at the Kremlin in 2018. It’s speculated he could now be utilizing the limos to keep him safe while traveling amid his invasion of Ukraine.

Putin’s Aurus Senat limo is so durable that it's claimed to be able to protect the political figure "even if it is submerged completely underwater," according to Daily Star, which further described the car model as a "mobile fortress that combines luxury with impenetrability."