Florida Woman Mistaken For Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister's Daughter Being Bullied Online

Ekaterina Lavrova, a woman originally from Russia but now residing in Florida working as a realtor, is being bullied and trolled online by people who are mistaking her for the daughter of Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to The Sun, people on social media started attacking and even doxing Ekaterina following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three weeks ago. The individuals have reportedly mistaken Ekaterina for the Russian foreign minister’s daughter because both women share the same name and are of Russian descent.