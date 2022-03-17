Paranoid Putin Arrests His Own Military Chief Accusing Him Of Leaking Information
Russian President Vladimir Putin's paranoia is allegedly causing him to make drastic moves and decisions as the war with Ukraine continues to not go the way he wanted.
Putin has reportedly arrested his own military chief General Roman Gavrilov for "leaking" military information that a source claims, "led to loss of [Russian soldier's] life."
The Russian newspaper Pravda reported that Putin was throwing elite Russian Federal National Guard Troops into the war against Ukraine. The paper also listed a number of casualties that the unit had already sustained.
Russian leaders have reported around 498 Russian soldiers have died in battle despite Ukraine officials claiming their army has killed over 13,500 Russian troops.
Besides Gavrilov, The Times report that the Russian president has also arrested Sergey Beseda, head of the FSB’s foreign intelligence branch, along with Beseda's deputy Anatoly Bolyukh.
While the official charges relate to financial misconduct, Putin’s real reason is reportedly due to his reaction to receiving what he calls “unreliable, incomplete and partially false information about the political situation in Ukraine.”
Putin has done what he can to stifle Russian protest against the war and is using everything in his power to save face amid the Russian ruble tanking in value.
His soldiers have also been allegedly shooting themselves in the legs to avoid fighting in Ukraine, either to demonstrate their lack of support for the war or out of fear of their own lives.
President Biden has decided to not send troops to Ukraine but has used severe sanctions against Russia.