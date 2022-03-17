Frail-Looking Phil Collins Hands Drumming Duties To His Son As He Takes A Seat During Genesis' Show In Paris
Singer Phil Collins took a seat during his final performance with Genesis at the U Arena in Paris on Wednesday, March 16.
The famous drummer handed the drumsticks to his son Nic Collins, who took his place during the concert, as Phil sat down and took it easy after dealing with a plethora of health issues over the years.
The 71-year-old musical artist appeared alongside his bandmates Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks — but his 20-year-old son was the star of the show, as he drummed along to "In the Air Tonight."
The massively popular '80s band have been on the road for The Last Domino? Tour, with rumors of it being the last hoorah for the band amid Phil's waning health.
Despite Phil taking a beat for a little, the show went on without a hitch. The set reportedly featured several of the biggest hits from the band over the years, including "Behind the Lines," "Throwing It All The Way" and "I Can't Dance."
Phil has been dealing with health problems since 2008 when he suffered from an injured vertebrae in his upper back, which led him to have crippling nerve damage.
The Hollywood star was able to get treated, but he later lost the feeling in his fingers post-surgery. Since then, Genesis has had a rolodex of guest drummers fill in for Phil.
The Last Domino? Tour was originally set to begin in late 2020, before having to be postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After world-wide regulations eased up, the tour eventually kicked off on September 20, 2021, starting with a sold-out show in the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England.
Since his first split from the legendary band in the late '90s, Phil went on to become a household name, releasing his own solo music and even scoring the massively popular soundtrack to Disney's Tarzan, in addition to other flicks.