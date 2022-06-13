Dragged Back To Court! Kevin Spacey Charged In UK Court Over Alleged Sexual Assault Of 3 Men

Spacey stands accused of assaulting three different men during his time working as art director of the Old Vic theater between 2005 and 2013. The first alleged victim claimed to be assaulted in March 2005 while in London. The second alleged victim said the event with Spacey took place in August 2008 while the third alleged victim told prosecutors he was assaulted in April 2013.

The men are now in their 30s and 40s. Police said the incidents allegedly occurred in London and Gloucestershire.

Spacey will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.