Kevin Spacey Plans To 'Voluntarily Appear' Before A British Court In Connection To Assault Allegations
Kevin Spacey plans to “voluntarily appear” before a British court over allegations he sexually assaulted three different men between 2005 and 2013, Radar has learned.
In a surprising development that comes less than one week after the disgraced 62-year-old actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault, Spacey revealed on Tuesday how he plans to voluntarily appear before the court to “prove [his] innocence.”
"I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service's statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” the American Beauty actor told Good Morning America this week via a spokesperson.
“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence,” Spacey added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault on Thursday following allegations from three separate men claiming the actor sexually assaulted them in London and Gloucester in 2005, 2008 and 2013.
The embattled star was also accused of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” according to England’s Crown Prosecution Service who announced the charges.
“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.
“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” she continued. “The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
The new charges also come as Spacey prepares to face trial in October over other sexual assault allegations made against the Baby Driver star by Anthony Rapp.
In that lawsuit, Rapp - who was 14-years-old at the time - claims a 26-year-old Spacey invited him over to his apartment and grabbed him by his backside without permission. Spacey then allegedly proceeded to lie him on a bed before climbing on top of him without consent.
Spacey has also denied those allegations.