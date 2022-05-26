As RadarOnline.com, these new charges against Spacey come as the actor prepares to face trial in October over accusations he sexually assaulted Anthony Rapp in 1986 when the younger actor was only 14-years-old.

In his lawsuit, Rapp claims a 26-year-old Spacey invited him over to his apartment and grabbed him by his backside without permission. Spacey then allegedly proceeded to lie him on a bed before climbing on top of him without consent.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey said in a statement following the allegations. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”