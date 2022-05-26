Disgraced Actor Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Multiple Men In England, Cops Say As They File Criminal Charges
Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, Radar has learned.
On Thursday morning, the 62-year-old disgraced Hollywood star was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three different men for a string of incidents that allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire, England.
The embattled American Beauty star was also accused of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”
“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, the head of England’s Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, announced Thursday.
“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Ainslie continued. “The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
The first incident allegedly took place in London in March 2005 when Spacey sexually assault a victim two separate times.
The second incident allegedly also took place in London three years later, in August 2008, when the disgraced actor sexually assaulted a man and “forced [him] to engage in a sex act against his will.”
The third incident that Spacey was charged with Thursday morning allegedly took place in April 2013 in Gloucester when the besmirched Baby Driver star sexually assaulted yet another purported victim.
As RadarOnline.com, these new charges against Spacey come as the actor prepares to face trial in October over accusations he sexually assaulted Anthony Rapp in 1986 when the younger actor was only 14-years-old.
In his lawsuit, Rapp claims a 26-year-old Spacey invited him over to his apartment and grabbed him by his backside without permission. Spacey then allegedly proceeded to lie him on a bed before climbing on top of him without consent.
"I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” Spacey said in a statement following the allegations. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”