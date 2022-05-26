Fans Blast Kim Kardashian Over Her MASSIVE Warehouse Holding 30K Pieces Of Clothes
It would take 82 years to wear each piece.
Kim Kardashian is facing a backlash after it was revealed that she has a warehouse to fit 30,000 pieces of her favorite clothes. If she wore one piece a day, it would take eight decades for the 41-year-old star to don each item.
Kardashian revealed her massive closet — one so large it requires a storage facility — during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, according to The Sun.
"I have thousands and thousands of clothes. I think I have like 30,000 pieces,” Kardashian said.
The episode featured Kardashian heading into the warehouse with a friend, according to The Sun. Inside, it was filled with boxes and racks of clothes.
The friend, Tracy Romulus, was shocked at the sheer volume of the clothes, the report noted. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
However, not all fans were happy to see Kardashian with that much wardrobe in storage, The Sun noted. Some called for her to donate some of the clothes to the needy. Others called the amount “disgusting.”
Kardashian is no stranger to the fashion world and has become a trendsetter. It seems like the second she wears a piece or a designer, it becomes the most-wanted item. That also means controversy, and some have questioned Kardashian’s style choices.
“I definitely have different style vibes when I go to different cities, depending on the weather and depending on the event,” Kardashian told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “But I just think that, when I go out to something like a festival, I still always want to be myself and just not feel the pressure.”
Kardashian admitted that she used to overthink about others’ opinions on her style and it impacted her mental health.
“I used to care so much and get so upset and have it literally ruin my day,” she told the publication. “And I've come to the realization where I'm just like, ‘It doesn't matter.’ Nobody cares and you just have to let go…like if you want to wear something super chill and no makeup, it took me a minute to get there, but that's where I'm at.”