AOC Wants To Ditch Her Tesla Just Weeks After Twitter Spat With Musk
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's planning to get rid of her Tesla following a Twitter feud with the company's founder, Elon Musk.
Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.), told Bloomberg on May 25 that she wants to move on to an electric car that is made in the United States by unionized workers, according to the Daily Mail.
AOC, a backer of the Green New Deal, would have limited options as Ford's F-150 Lightning truck, to be released later this year, and a Chevy Bolt are the only domestic electric cars available that are not made by Tesla.
Ocasio-Cortez told Bloomberg she bought her Model 3 in 2020, saying it was the only electric vehicle that she could use to go from her Bronx-Queens district to Washington, D.C., on "one, or one-and-a-half charges."
"I would love to switch," AOC told Bloomberg. Her decision comes weeks after Musk told her to stop flirting with him on Twitter after she went on the platform to sound off on the billionaire's planned purchase of the social media giant.
"Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special," AOC's tweet from April 29 said.
Musk responded, "Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy."
Musk recently said he will vote Republican after formerly being a Democrat, to which Ocasio-Cortez said, "He's a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks," the Daily Mail reports.
Musk's planned purchase is currently on hold as he looks into the company's user reports. He's concerned there might be too many bots to delete from the platform. Twitter shareholders had a meeting this week but did not vote on Musk's bid.
In fact, CEO Parag Agrawal said at the beginning that Twitter executives would not be answering questions around Musk’s bid. The executives shot down a vague question from a shareholder that involved what would happen to their shares if someone buys the platform and makes it private, AP reports.