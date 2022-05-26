'I Love You': Josh Duggar Signs Secret Message To Wife Anna After Being Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison

Moments after being sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, Josh Duggar sent his wife Anna a secret message in sign language, Radar has learned.

On Wednesday, shortly after U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks revealed Duggar’s sentence for two counts of receiving and possessing child porn, the 34-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting reality star turned to his and used his hands to say “I love you.”