'I Love You': Josh Duggar Signs Secret Message To Wife Anna After Being Sentenced To 12 Years In Federal Prison
Moments after being sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, Josh Duggar sent his wife Anna a secret message in sign language, Radar has learned.
On Wednesday, shortly after U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks revealed Duggar’s sentence for two counts of receiving and possessing child porn, the 34-year-old former 19 Kids and Counting reality star turned to his and used his hands to say “I love you.”
Duggar’s message to his wife came just before he was escorted out of the courtroom. Prior to that, Judge Brooks described the disgraced reality TV star’s crimes as "the sickest of the sick.”
"You have done some very bad things. But in your life as a whole, you've done good things. The true test of a man's character is what a man does when no one is watching,” the judge also told Duggar.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison on Wednesday despite federal prosecutors requesting the former reality star face the maximum sentence of 20-years behind bars.
Duggar was first arrested in April 2021 after investigators found files containing child porn being shared to a computer that traced back to the Duggar’s work computer.
In December of that year, after more than six months following his arrest, Duggar was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child porn.
During the six-week long trial, the jury was shown a number of the lewd and graphic videos and images found on Duggar’s work computer: including a video of a 3-month-old being sexually abused and more than 65 images of a naked underage girl.
Despite December’s guilty verdict, and despite the 12-year sentence in a federal prison revealed yesterday, Duggar has maintained his innocence.
"This isn't the sentence we asked for, but it is a sentence we're proud of,” David Clay Fowlkes, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said following Duggar’s sentencing on Wednesday.
"[Duggar’s victims] are real. Their pain is real. And we will do everything within our power to make sure justice is served,” he added.