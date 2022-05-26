Turn Up The Summer Heat With This Must-Watch “COPS” & “Jail” Four-Day Memorial Day Weekend Marathon

REELZ is turning up the summer heat with FOUR FULL DAYS AND NIGHTS of COPS and Jail starting this Friday, May 27th and continuing all the way through to Memorial Day on Monday!

The binge-worthy crime programs provide fans nothing less than a front row seat and unflinching look at local law enforcement and the wild antics that always inevitably take place inside city jails...and Radar is here with your exclusive first-look at the chaos that ensues every episode.