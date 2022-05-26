'Let’s Rush In Because The Cops Aren’t Doing Anything': Frustrated Parents Debated STORMING Texas School To Stop Shooter

Newly released footage from Tuesday’s tragedy at a Texas elementary school shows frantic parents yelling at law enforcement officials and debating whether or not to enter the school themselves to stop the active shooter, Radar has learned.

On Tuesday, as an active shooter murdered 19 children and 2 adults at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, frustrated parents were outside fighting with police and questioning why the authorities were not inside the elementary school stopping the gunman.