Booked & Busy! Trevor Noah Walks Away From 'Daily Show' 8-Figure Salary Due To Daily Grind
Trevor Noah decided to leave behind his massive Daily Show paycheck to work on other projects after the grind became too much, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Noah, 38, announced to his studio audience that he was leaving the Comedy Central show after 7 years. He announced the news on his 7-year anniversary of taking over the show from Jon Stewart.
Noah said, “I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly s----- on the worst days.”
Sources close to the situation said Noah made the decision because his schedule is extremely busy. The comedian has several projects lined up on top of his current comedy tour.
At the moment, Noah has multiple shows in Canada this week, additional dates in Florida in October, and several scheduled for 2023, including a show in Great Britain.
Back in 2017, Noah signed a 5-year extension to keep hosting the show through 2022. We’re told he loved his show wanted to explore other opportunities.
The ratings on the nightly show had dropped to around 360k — which was a far cry from the years past. Many cited streaming as one of the main reasons.
Comedy Central said in a statement, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps.”
It added, “As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, hours before he announced his decision, Noah was caught kissing singer Dua Lipa on a date night in New York City — only months after he reconciled with his on-again, off-again fling Mika Kelly.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Noah and Lipa looked all coupled up after enjoying dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village.