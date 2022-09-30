Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police.
"My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, told RadarOnline.com. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"
Dahmer's classmates described him as an angry loner who drank gin and who snuck into yearbook photos of school clubs he never belonged to.
Bridget was a sophomore in Revere High School when her friend Lynn asked her if she'd go to the prom with the odd teen. "I was told that Jeff needed a date," remembered Bridget. "I was excited to be going to the prom."
On prom night, Dahmer arrived at her house in brown pants and a vest while all the other boys wore tuxedos.
"He was so afraid of me that he couldn't stop shaking as he tried to pin the corsage on my dress without touching me," Bridget recalled to RadarOnline.com. "Finally my mother did it for him."
They arrived at the prom at 8:30 PM, but a few minutes later, Dahmer excused himself and deserted her for the rest of the night.
"I was ashamed and furious," she said. "Finally, someone told me Jeff went to meet his best friend." At about 11 PM, Jeff returned to the prom. Bridget was still very upset but he offered to take her for a bite to eat and she needed a ride, so she forgave him and let him take her home.
"Jeff looked like he had been drinking a little," she said. "He dropped me off in front of my house and we shook hands goodnight."
A few months later, Bridget said she met Jeff and asked him the real reason why he had abandoned her at prom.
"He said: 'I'm gay and I left you to go meet my boyfriend, who didn't go to the prom.' Jeff went on to explain that his boyfriend was angry with him because he took me to the prom. And he had to make it up to him by meeting him during the dance."
Another childhood friend of Dahmer remembered: "I once watched as Jeff caught a butterfly outside of his house and told his brother David to take the butterfly by the wings and pull them off.
"Jeff was angry at the world," the friend told RadarOnline.com. "He just didn't seem to fit in anywhere... and he blamed this on being gay. Jeff hated himself and he hated gays. And that I think is the root of his problems."