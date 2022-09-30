'It's All About Money & Attention!': Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Blasts Frenemy Melania Trump For Promoting Christmas Ornaments As Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff called out Melania Trump for promoting her Christmas collection of ornaments and NFTs for charity as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on Floridians — flooding homes, pulverizing roads and leaving families devastated.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the New York Times best-selling author, who wrote the tell-all Melania and Me and published it months before the 2020 election, said she found it ironic and distasteful that the former first lady was tweeting about the holiday.
This comes after Melania previously accused Wolkoff of "spitefully" editing recordings which made it sound as though "Christmas is not significant to me."
In the recordings, Melania could be heard saying: "Who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" She claimed it was out of context.
"The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent," a portion of Melania's statement read, also making mention of the profound importance that Christmas has to herself and her family.
Wolkoff and Melania had been friends for over a decade before Donald Trump became 45th president and she was appointed to be her advisor. Their relationship later took a turn and tension between them has now reached a boiling point yet again.
Wolkoff said it was tasteless to post at such a time with an article that was titled, "Crypto Watch: China is World's Blockchain Leader and NFTs on the Rise with Apple, Melania Trump."
"Just when I thought the Trumps couldn't go any lower. As we witness the catastrophic devastation in Florida, our former first lady Melania Trump is focusing on selling tchotchkes and rehashing something she herself said about Christmas but claiming otherwise," she told DailyMail.com.
"Did [Melania] not listen to herself trash Christmas? It's appalling that Melania is grifting off of Florida's tragedy in order to remake her image," Wolkoff continued.
The media personality noted that "hundreds of people are faced with loss of life," claiming her former friend is out of touch and focuses only on "money and attention."
"Nothing, absolutely nothing has changed about her," she declared.
Wolkoff also voiced how Melania retweeted a message from USA Memorabilia which thanked the first responders. She vented, "It wasn't even her own words."