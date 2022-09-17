‘You're Blowing This’: Melania Trump's RAGE At Ex-Prez Husband Donald Exposed In New Tell-All Book

In addition to not taking his own wife seriously, several other examples are outlined of the one-term president’s unbecoming disposition towards women, especially those in power.

The remarks shared by the authors allege criticism from the former president focused on the women’s appearances rather than actions brought by their work.

In one instance, it is shared that Trump “harshly criticized women for their looks, telling visitors that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful about plastic surgery.”

Another example provided context as to why Trump would not select his United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as his running mate, citing that the real estate mogul-turned-politician told unnamed parties that Haley had a “complexion problem.”

Many concerns from the Trump team on national security are also exposed in the tell-all. The Divider is set to hit shelves for purchase Tuesday, September 20.