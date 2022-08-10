Trump Family Divided: Ivanka & Melania ‘PLEADING WITH DONALD’ Not To Run in 2024, Donald Jr. & Eric Back Dad’s Second Presidential Bid

Donald Trump is not only facing criminal charges in the wake of Monday’s sensational FBI raid—Radar has learned the embattled former president’s family is divided in a feud ripping their family apart.

With Trump facing at least three separate criminal investigations, his four children (Donald Jr., ,44, Ivanka, 40, Eric, 38, and Barron, 16) are taking sides on the crucial decision on whether he should run for reelection in 2024.