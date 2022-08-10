Trump Family Divided: Ivanka & Melania ‘PLEADING WITH DONALD’ Not To Run in 2024, Donald Jr. & Eric Back Dad’s Second Presidential Bid
Donald Trump is not only facing criminal charges in the wake of Monday’s sensational FBI raid—Radar has learned the embattled former president’s family is divided in a feud ripping their family apart.
With Trump facing at least three separate criminal investigations, his four children (Donald Jr., ,44, Ivanka, 40, Eric, 38, and Barron, 16) are taking sides on the crucial decision on whether he should run for reelection in 2024.
“They are a family divided,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
The former first lady Melania is said to be in agreement with Ivanka that Donald, 76, should not run again because they believe that decision will “make all the family’s legal problems go away.”
Teenager Barron is backing whatever decision his mom makes, the insider added.
But aspiring politician Donald Jr. and Eric are backing their dad for a second tilt at the Oval Office.
In the wake of the FBI raid on the Trump home of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fl., both of Donald’s adult sons were quick to defend their dad and make vicious comments on television and online.
“It’s obvious all of this craziness is happening because some people are scared Donald is going to run again in 2024,” the source added.
“Melania and Ivanka do not get along about much, but both are begging him to announce he will not be running. They believe all of this will disappear if he ends all of the speculation.”
The family pal said the investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election,the probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the New York Attorney General grand jury is not just “affecting Donald.”
“Melania and Ivanka are sick of the endless investigations and attention. They want to go back to their fabulous lives. They just want this all to end.”
As Radar reported, the search warrant executed by the FBI focused on seizing classified documents the ex-president was supposed to turn over to the National Archives.
"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said in a social media post.
“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”
Said the source: “At the end of the day the Trumps, whether you like them or not, are only human.”
“No one could withstand this sort of pressure,” they added.
“Every single day there is another attack. They will be the most famous family in the world for the rest of their lives, they don’t need their husband or dad back in the White House. Will he listen to the women in his life? Probably not.”