Kevin Spacey Drops Out Of Latest Film Hours Before Pleading Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charges
Kevin Spacey dropped out of his latest film this week, just hours before pleading not guilty to five separate sexual assault charges stemming back nearly 20 years, Radar has learned.
The filmed, titled 1242: Gateway to the West, was set to star the 62-year-old disgraced actor in the lead role.
But after Spacey was charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in May, the film’s producer revealed that Spacey would be departing the project.
The shocking development came the same day Spacey appeared before a London court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the five separate charges.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Spacey was officially charged for the five separate counts on May 26 by England’s Crown Prosecution Service.
The charges stem from accusations made by three men who allege Spacey sexually assaulted them between March 2005 and April 2013 in London and Gloucestershire when the embattled actor was working as the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater.
“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, the head of England’s CPS Special Crime Division, announced in May.
“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Ainslie continued. “The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”
According to The Post, the House of Cards and American Beauty star “smirked” when he entered the London courtroom Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Spacey’s trial is scheduled to begin in the United Kingdom on June 6, 2023, and is expected to last between three and four weeks.
If found guilty and convicted of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, Spacey could potentially face the rest of his life behind bars.
He could also face up to eight months in prison or a substantial fine if found guilty of the four counts of sexual assault.