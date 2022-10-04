Hunter Biden's Ex-Associate Tells Tucker Carlson Embattled First Son 'Committed Fraud' Against Business Partners
Hunter Biden’s former business associate recently told Tucker Carlson he believes the embattled first son “committed fraud” by funneling millions of dollars from one company into another, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tony Bobulinski, who worked with Hunter until at least 2017, made the damning allegations to the Tucker Carlson Tonight host during an interview set to air Tuesday night.
According to Bobulinski, President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old wild child diverted upwards of $5 million from Bobulinski’s company, SinoHawk Holdings, to a company Hunter had a much larger stake in.
"It's sort of staggering that that document is exactly the same document as SinoHawk Holdings, LLC,” Bobulinski explained. “And it appears that Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, and the Biden family literally copied the same document down to typos.”
“They removed Oneida Holdings, which was the Delaware LLC that represented Jim Biden, Hunter Biden, myself, Rob Walker and James Gilliar," he alleged. "Hunter and his lawyer, Jorge Misires, replaced it with Owasco, which was Hunter Biden's law firm or business that he operated.
"He effectively swapped out an entity that he owned 20% of to a business that he owned 100% of, which is fraud."
Following Bobulinski’s fraud allegations against Hunter, Carlson suggested Bobulinski had "enough to spur a criminal investigation by the FBI into" Hunter’s business dealings.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s troubled son is already under federal investigation over his business dealings and finances.
Although Biden has denied having any knowledge connected to Hunter’s finances and business decisions, Bobulinski recently shared text messages that seemingly contradict the president’s repeated claims.
Bobulinski’s allegations against Hunter and President Biden recently received newfound attention following the resignation of FBI agent Timothy Thibault in August.
While Thibault resigned over allegations he shielded Hunter from the FBI’s probe into his business dealings, it was later revealed Thibault allegedly hid damning information about President Biden given to the bureau from Bobulinski.
Bobulinski was secretly interviewed by the FBI for five hours on October 23, 2020 – just days before the 2020 presidential election – regarding his inside knowledge about then-candidate Biden’s involvement in one of Hunter’s business dealings with a Chinese energy company.
Bobulinski, who is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, also supplied the FBI with alleged evidence proving Joe Biden was “the Big Guy” set to receive a 10% cut following a joint venture opportunity between Hunter and the Chinese firm CEFC.
The FBI’s investigation into Hunter is still ongoing, although federal government insiders believe the first son is set to receive a “generous” plea deal in an effort to end the federal investigation into the more serious financial fraud allegations against him.
"I'm sure you can reach out to the Biden family and get comment from them, but there are calls," Bobulinski told Carlson regarding his allegations against Hunter. "He received over $5 million."