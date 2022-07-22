Hunter Biden To Land 'Generous' Plea Deal In Federal Probe, Says Ex-DOJ Official

According to Jim Trusty, a lawyer and the former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, President Biden’s son will likely admit to minor tax charges and to lying on a federal gun form when he illegally purchased a firearm in 2018.

“We're not hearing the word 'conspiracy' and we are hearing and seeing an awful lot of drug addiction vignettes, so I think the 'critical phase' could be more about reaching a plea agreement designed to end the entire inquiry rather than seeing a fully investigated 'pay-to-play' scheme,” Trusty told The Post on Thursday.

“From the reporting that I have read, it seems more like a generous guilty plea is on the horizon, not some sort of sweeping indictment,” Trusty added. “It does not take four years to put together a dinky gun case or many of the cases deemed ‘tax cases.”