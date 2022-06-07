Republican Lawmaker Demands Secret Service PROSECUTE Hunter Biden In Illegal Gun Scandal As He Slams President Joe Biden’s ‘Hypocrisy’

“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens [sic],” Hunter admitted in newly obtained text messages from 2019.

“Then told me it was my problem to deal with. Then when the police the FBI [and] the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids," he continued.

“I freaked when I saw it was missing 10 minutes after she took it and when she went back to get it after I scared the s--- out of her it was gone which led to the state police investigation of me,” Hunter added in another text message exchange. “True story.”