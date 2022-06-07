‘Get The Cash!': Secretly Recorded Conversations Nab ‘Tiger King’ Star Doc Antle Attempting To Launder $505,000

Tiger King star and operator of a zoo in South Carolina, Doc Antle, was brazen in his conversations about laundering hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to secretly recorded conversations.

“I had to get a monkey but the people won’t take a check,” Antle told a federal criminal informant, according to a transcript of a recorded conversation obtained by Radar Online. “They only take cash. So what do you do? You have to be able to get the cash to go do it, and it’s hard to do.”