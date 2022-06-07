Empire Media Group Releases New Podcast 'The Firm,' Which Will Dive Into The Secrets & Scandals Of The Royal Family
Are you intrigued by the royal family? Do you wonder whether Prince Harry and Prince William have made up since the former spoke about their relationship in a tell-all interview in 2021? Well, we've got some exciting news for you: Empire Media Group announced on Tuesday, June 7, that their new podcast called "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession, will launch on Tuesday, June 14.
"An investigation into the secrets, scandals, and constitutional crises of the most famous – and infamous – family in the world," the synopsis reads. "From ruthless Virgin Queens to traitorous wartime Kings, from madness and revolution to forbidden sex and shocking deaths, from jealousy and rivalry to brothers and sisters torn apart, this is the real, unvarnished history of the last five centuries of Britain’s Royal Family. We’re going to reveal the real stories behind the airbrushed history book tales, and we’re going to show the lengths to which the self-styled 'Firm' will go in order to keep those stories secret – and to ensure the survival of the Royal Brand… no matter what the cost."
The podcast, which is brought to you by the team behind America's leading royals publication The Royal Observer, will feature plenty of guests, including Eloise Parker, Thomas Mace Archer Mills, Jane Dismore, Andrew Lownie, Steven Hoffenberg, Cele Otnes, Richard Mineards, Jaclyn Roth, Stewart Pearce, Lady Colin Campbell, Mike Sylvestre, Mark Stephens, Gloria Allred, Lisa Bloom and Spencer Kuvin.
The podcast is executive produced by Dylan Howard and Melissa Cronin, with Doug Montero as a producer, Dominic Utton as the writer and Sean Kravitz as the editor.
For more information, click here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-firm-blood-lies-and-royal-succession-season-1-trailer/id1628129200?i=1000565382031.