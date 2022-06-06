UNSEALED Federal Indictment Shows 'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Allegedly Laundered More Than $500k

Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who rose to fame on Tiger King, allegedly laundered more than $500,000, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.

The animal trainer and zookeeper, 62, was arrested by the FBI on Friday in Horry County, South Carolina, amid prosecutor beliefs that he was in cahoots with a business partner, 52, while doing their shady business dealings between February and April 2022.