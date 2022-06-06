Hunter Biden Reveals Sister-In-Law-Turned-Mistress STOLE His Illegally Obtained Gun Brandished In Sex Tape, Dumped It Across The Street From Delaware High School

The gun in question was taken from his car in 2018 without his knowledge by his mistress, Hallie Biden, the bombshell text messages reveal. Hallie — the widow of Hunter's brother Beau — was entangled in an affair with Joe's son after Beau's passing.

Less than two weeks after Hunter illegally purchased the gun, Hallie tossed the weapon into a supermarket garbage can — across the street from a high school in Delaware. Her actions triggered an investigation involving the Secret Service, FBI, and Delaware State Police.

