Hunter Biden Reveals Sister-In-Law-Turned-Mistress STOLE His Illegally Obtained Gun Brandished In Sex Tape, Dumped It Across The Street From Delaware High School
Hunter Biden's text messages reveal his sister-in-law-turned-lover dumped his gun across the street from a Delaware high school. Joe Biden's 52-year-old son has found himself in hot water (again) after Radar obtained nude photos showing him brandishing an illegally obtained handgun in a sex tape with a prostitute.
The gun in question was taken from his car in 2018 without his knowledge by his mistress, Hallie Biden, the bombshell text messages reveal. Hallie — the widow of Hunter's brother Beau — was entangled in an affair with Joe's son after Beau's passing.
Less than two weeks after Hunter illegally purchased the gun, Hallie tossed the weapon into a supermarket garbage can — across the street from a high school in Delaware. Her actions triggered an investigation involving the Secret Service, FBI, and Delaware State Police.
“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at Jansens [sic],” Hunter admitted in text messages from 2019.
“Then told me it was my problem to deal with. Then when the police the FBI (and) the secret service came on the scene she said she took it from me because she was scared I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids," he continued.
In a separate text chain, Hunter added, “I freaked when I saw it was missing 10 minutes after she took it and when she went back to get it after I scared the s--- out of her it was gone which led to the state police investigation of me. True story.”
According to reports, Hunter and Hallie went back to the supermarket to look for the weapon, but it was gone.
The Blaze claimed Hunter turned over the case for the gun, which provided the serial number. No arrests or charges against the in-laws-turned-lovers ever came from the incident.
RadarOnline.com obtained photos from Hunter's sex tape, showing his reckless use of the firearm.
Not only are images from the sex tape being shopped around to various outlets, but we exclusively reported that more than 30 GB of never-before-seen data from the disgraced first son's iPhone has been leaked.
The loot includes photos, videos, and messages from Hunter's cell.
A source told RadarOnline.com the content is “far more scandalous than anything that has come out before," adding, "Hunter is in a compromising position that will rock Washington D.C."