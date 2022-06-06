Joe Biden REFUSES To Provide Secret Service Protection To Granddaughter, The Love Child His Son Hunter Biden Had With Stripper

It is not known why exactly President Biden doesn't protect his granddaughter, although in the past both he and Hunter have refused to recognize the 3-year-old as part of their family.

In 2019, Roberts was forced to take Hunter to court to take a DNA test to prove he was the father of Navy Joan despite the child being born out of wedlock. Roberts, who was a stripper at the time the child was conceived, ultimately won the settlement and was awarded $2.5 million dollars.

Although Hunter was proven to be the father, he has still refused to recognize his daughter and has even gone so far as to not meet the little girl who is said to look exactly like him.