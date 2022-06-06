Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Demands Spousal Support In Divorce, Disagrees On Date Of Separation
Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband Tom Vitale has demanded the actress cough up monthly support in their bitter divorce.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Tom’s attorney made the demand in court last week.
Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation from her estranged husband in November 2021 The two met in 2004 and walked down the aisle in 2011. They share no children together.
She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked for the court to terminate both parties' right to spousal support.
The Hollywood star also revealed they had been separated since December 2019.
Bertinelli claimed they signed a prenuptial agreement that covered all the financial matters, including the division of assets.
In May, Bertinelli amended her petition to now seek a divorce instead of a legal separation.
In his response, Vitale said he disagrees with the date of separation listed by Bertinelli. He said they split in November 2021 not December 2019.
Further, his attorney wants the court to determine “as to the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated December 21, 2010, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.”
Vitale also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
The date of separation will be key for Vitale in his battle for support. Bertinelli had an incredibly successful 2022 with the release of her memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.
Bertinelli’s was married to rockstar Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. They had a son Wolfgang.
Van Halen died from cancer in 2020. The actress shared a heartfelt note following his passing. “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she wrote.
"Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin.I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments.I will see you in our next life my love," Bertinelli ended.