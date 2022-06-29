'I Think You're Clear': GOP Lawmakers Call For Action After Voicemail Proves Joe Biden Knew Of Son's Overseas Business Dealings

That is the bombshell and startling revelation from a New York Post report published Tuesday that spoke to both legal experts and GOP lawmakers alike regarding the voicemail and the consequences it may potentially hold in store for Biden and his already embattled son.

“Will they walk away from powerful evidence? Will they come up with a soft plea — like a tax charge — that does not remotely capture the actual wrongdoing?” former Justice Department prosecutor Jim Trusty said after calling the situation “a huge integrity test” for President Biden, the FBI and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“Or will they treat Hunter Biden like any other white-collar defendant in the federal system?” Trusty added.