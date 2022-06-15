Hunter Biden Illegal Gun Scandal: Delaware Police Face Sensational Lawsuit For Alleged Cover-Up Of Disgraced First Son’s Crimes

Tom Fitton, the president of the Judicial Watch tells RadarOnline.com that hundreds of people are handcuffed every year for lying on their federal background check forms – and it is well established that Hunter failed to disclose his past addiction on his application.

“This seems to be a particularly egregious failure to enforce the rule of law based on who he is – the President’s son,” Fitton says. “The big question is why, after evidently two violations of law that the government knows about, (Hunter) Biden is being protected. It's almost like an in-your-face contempt for the rule of law.”

“If we don’t get an answer, we will certainly file a lawsuit – that’s for sure.”

