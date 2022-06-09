Hunter Biden’s Daughter Lashes Out At GOP Senator Ron Johnson After He Demands Secret Service Prosecute Disgraced First Son

Police got involved but no charges were ever brought. The gun was brought back by a man who claimed to have found it in the dumpster.

The outlet was also told by sources that Secret Service showed up at the gun shop where Hunter bought the gun to try and obtain the paperwork. The owner believed they wanted the paperwork to make sure Hunter didn't get in trouble if the gun was used for a crime. The owner refused to turn over the documents to the agents.

The Secret Service has said it has no record of the visit.