Teenager Found Beaten To Death Outside LeBron James-Founded School

LeBron
Source: MEGA

LeBron James.

By:

Jun. 9 2022, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

A 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death outside a high school in Ohio that was founded by NBA superstar LeBron James, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reported that Ethan Liming was found dead near the basketball courts at I Promise School in Akron, Ohio on June 2. Police are investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made.

The boy's death was from blunt force injury, according to the Daily Mail. Police said the teenager may have been killed after his friends were shooting a water gun at people.

His father, Bill Liming, is pleading for anyone with information to come forward, the Daily Mail reported.

"We need someone with courage and confidence. We need you to help our son. We need you to help our family," he told Fox 8.

He added that the school has "grossly insufficient" security while warning other parents that the facility isn't safe for their children.

"I know we've been led to believe it's a safe and secure place, it is not safe," he said. "It is not secure. The cameras they have there are grossly insufficient."

"Our condolences goes out to the family who lost a loved one!! [May] the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community," James tweeted.

Caution tape
Source: Unsplash

Cautionn tape.

Police said it is their understand that Liming was riding with friends when they used a Splatrball Water Bead Blaster water gun against "unsuspecting people." They allegedly shot at a group of men playing basketball at the school, leading to a fight, according to the Daily Mail.

Police said that the teens' actions in the car "unfortunately provoked the altercation," though they believe the incident was not "racially motivated."

"There were assumptions made that this was a race-related incident," police chief Stephen Mylett said at a news conference. "There is nothing that we have in our possession right now, any information at all, indicating that race played a role in this homicide. If we do receive information that race played a role in this, as in any homicide, we will consult with our prosecuting attorneys and add additional charges.

"It was a senseless act of violence in our city yet again. We have a lot of work to do in this city as the country does at large."

lebron
Source: MEGA
RadarOnline Logo

