Cryptic Clapback? LeBron James Seemingly Shuts Down Drew Sidora Fling Rumors After 'RHOA' Scene

"I was on Melrose and we were at a restaurant and a certain king of the NBA sent me over a drink," Sidora teased.

Her love life confession came after Kenya Moore asked her costars to reveal the "most famous person who ever hit on" them. As the conversation continued, Sidora seemingly mentioned the pro baller by name, but it wasn't revealed as the audio was censored.

Sanya Richards-Ross then asked for clarification, questioning in a confessional, "Hasn't [bleep] and [bleep] been dating since high school?"