Cryptic Clapback? LeBron James Seemingly Shuts Down Drew Sidora Fling Rumors After 'RHOA' Scene
Fans think LeBron James shut down rumors that he was ever romantically involved with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora by sharing a message dedicated to his longtime wife, Savannah.
The dating theories started after Sidora revealed her past fling with a mystery basketball player on a recent episode of RHOA.
"I was on Melrose and we were at a restaurant and a certain king of the NBA sent me over a drink," Sidora teased.
Her love life confession came after Kenya Moore asked her costars to reveal the "most famous person who ever hit on" them. As the conversation continued, Sidora seemingly mentioned the pro baller by name, but it wasn't revealed as the audio was censored.
Sanya Richards-Ross then asked for clarification, questioning in a confessional, "Hasn't [bleep] and [bleep] been dating since high school?"
Sidora said it was before the mystery NBA star got married, adding, "We went on a couple of dates, he flew me to his games. He would listen to my music before his games. All those games he was winning, it was off of my music!"
Moore then followed up with another hint that pointed to James. "Child, Drew is talking about LaQuan," she told the camera, leaving some viewers to believe she opted for a rhymed moniker to keep it discreet. "Y'all just heard it wrong."
As many fans know, Savannah and the Los Angeles Lakers star have been going strong for many years now. They wed in 2013 and share three kids: Bronny, 17, Bryce, 14, and Zhuri, 7.
James, who Forbes recently announced became a billionaire, has yet to comment on the rumors, but he did share a heartfelt message alongside a sweet photo with his wife.
Some felt this was his way of squashing the speculation by reminding fans that Savannah has always been the love of his life.
"Simply just letting you know that I appreciate you more than this world has to offer!! Been my [rock] holding this s--- down from the very first jump ball! With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you've never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!!" he gushed.
James proudly continued, "This is my appreciation post to you my Queen because I'm simply letting you and the world know I ain't s--- without you! All I need in this life of sin, is me and my girlfriend AKA best friend AKA wife! Love, King."