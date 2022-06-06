'Forever By Your Side': Amber Heard's Sister Speaks Out & Defends Actress After Johnny Depp Trial Verdict

"I still stand with you, sissy," Whitney began her caption via Instagram on Sunday.

"Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the U.K., and for being the voice of so many who can't speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," she continued.

Whitney noted they knew it was going to be an "uphill battle" because the "cards were stacked against us," praising Heard for standing up and speaking out "regardless."