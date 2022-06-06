Awkward! 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Reveals She 'Freaked Out' After Ramona Singer Leaked Wedding Details

"I called her and I'm like, 'Can you please take that down off your Story right now?'" Giudice dished after her wedding website and password were also spotted on the invitation.

The site detailed their black-tie dress code, a rehearsal dinner for certain attendees and a farewell brunch on the final day of their celebrations.

Giudice said she did "freak out" because now she will have to get "extra security" for the event. The cookbook author didn't answer about whether or not they will change the date.