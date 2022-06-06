Moving Forward? Lori Harvey Spotted For The First Time Since Michael B. Jordan Breakup Left Her 'Heartbroken'

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the insider close to the now-former flames. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

Harvey has yet to comment on their split, however, fans spotted that she has seemingly deleted or archived photos that she had taken with Jordan. As for the Creed star, he last posted with Harvey in March and still has their couple portraits up.