Moving Forward? Lori Harvey Spotted For The First Time Since Michael B. Jordan Breakup Left Her 'Heartbroken'
In good company! Lori Harvey enjoyed quality time with her friends after splitting from boyfriend of more than one year, Michael B. Jordan.
On Sunday, Justine Skye shared a selfie video alongside the SKN by LH founder, showing them blowing kisses for the camera as they attended a pink-themed baby shower.
Harvey, 25, and Skye stunned in white tops paired with layered gold necklaces while celebrating Kristen Noel Crawley as she prepares to welcome a baby girl.
"Congratulations mama," Harvey captioned a snap of her expectant pal, later sharing another behind-the-scenes shot of the beautiful décor and tasty treats they had at the gathering.
The Black Panther actor, 35, and Harvey recently called it quits, a choice that apparently didn't come easy for either of them.
"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source told PEOPLE. "They still love each other."
"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," added the insider close to the now-former flames. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."
Harvey has yet to comment on their split, however, fans spotted that she has seemingly deleted or archived photos that she had taken with Jordan. As for the Creed star, he last posted with Harvey in March and still has their couple portraits up.
The exes started dating in November 2020 and became Instagram official by January 2021.
More recently, they made their red carpet debut in March during the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.
Prior to their breakup, Harvey raved over the connection they had.
"We just really balance each other," she shared during a September 2021 appearance on The Real. "I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'When you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together."
Jordan couldn't help but gush over his girlfriend either, having posted a photo of the model via Instagram in February with the caption, "I love her."