Murder-Suicide Tragedy: Metro Boomin's Mother Fatally Shot By Husband Before He Takes His Own Life

Metro Boomin is grieving the sudden loss of his mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, who was fatally shot by her husband before he took his own life in a tragic murder-suicide.

The Atlanta music producer, whose real name is Leland Tyler Wayne, reportedly found out the heartbreaking news about his mom this weekend after her body was discovered.

Wayne appears to have been murdered by her spouse ⁠— not Metro's father ⁠— outside of the Atlanta area, according to TMZ. He killed himself shortly after.