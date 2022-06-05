Amanda Seales Slams 'The Real' For Leaving Her Out Of The Show's Farewell Episode
As fans of The Real say goodbye to the beloved chat-fest, former cohost Amanda Seales is not feeling any warm and fuzzy feelings after being left out of the the show's farewell episode that aired on Friday, June 3.
The Insecure actress took to social media to slam the show for featuring clips of all of the past permanent hosts except for her.
"So apparently The Real in their finale episode, the promo...I am not featured in this thumbnail," she said in the video, referring to a promotional image of the show's hosts. "And I am not featured in the farewell episode apparently. I'll have some things to say about that."
Seales zoomed in on her face for a few seconds of awkward laughter before adding, "I must be out here really shaking the table!"
As Radar previously reported, prior to its cancellation, former host Loni Love commented on the speculation The Real wouldn't be coming back for a ninth season, admitting she wasn't sure if the rumors were true.
"It’s been a busy few days but I got a call from the studio…no official decision has been made about #TheReal," she said in an Instagram post at the time. "I will be ok but please give grace to the 150 crew members this may affect. We will finish season 8 and wait for official word."
Weeks later, it was Love who officially announced the show would be coming to an end.
"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down.." Love wrote in a post on Instagram shared on Friday, April 8. "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show."
"It's been a great ride and thank you to the studio for allowing 8 seasons of show that was Emmy winning and historic," Love continued. "Most importantly thank you to the viewers for riding with us .. this is not goodbye but see you all soon!"
Along with Seales and Love, the daytime talk show previously featured a panel of women hosts including big names such as Tamar Braxton, Garcelle Beauvais, Tamera Mowry, Adrienne Bailon, and more.