It's A Wrap! Loni Love Reveals 'The Real' Is Ending After 8 Seasons
It's been … real! Fox Stations Group has canceled daytime talk show The Real after 8 seasons on the air.
"In the end, The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show. It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" former host Loni Love shared in a statement Friday amid news of the show coming to an end.
The daytime series underwent many changes over the years, including departures from hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, the latter who was replaced by Garcelle Beauvais. Throughout its time, The Real received three Daytime Emmys and two NAACP Image Awards.
Just last week, Loni was taken aback by reports that Fox was canceling the daytime talk show she has been co-hosting with Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai and returning RHOBH star Garcelle.
At the time, sources told The Jasmine Brand that canceling the show was being discussed by higher-ups amid struggling ratings.
Loni responded to rumors while commenting underneath the outlet's Instagram post, "I asked The Studio if your report was true ... they said no decision has been made yet… So, maybe your source is a competitor that wants the show to go away."
The comedian added, "There are two new Black shows coming on Fox. Maybe your source wants to do this to stir the pot. Either way there are crew members affected and plans need to be made!!!! We will see soon!!!"
It seems the cohosts still have a lot to look forward to in 2022, considering Jeannie is in talks to appear on the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Loni has roles on various E! shows, and Adrienne recently bought her "forever" home in New York. Plus, Garcelle is returning to the small screen.
Last night, Garcelle and Jeannie were among the stars who stepped out to walk the carpet at the Avalon in Hollywood for the "Powered by Pandora" American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert.
Jeannie blew by press at the event, Radar can confirm, hours before the show's cancelation announcement.