It​​'s A Wrap! Loni Love Reveals 'The Real' Is Ending After 8 Seasons

It's been … real! Fox Stations Group has canceled daytime talk show The Real after 8 seasons on the air.

"In the end, The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion, COVID costs killed this show. It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" former host Loni Love shared in a statement Friday amid news of the show coming to an end.