BREAKING NEWS
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Arrivals: See Your Favorite Celebs At The Star-Studded Event

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
By:

Jun. 5 2022, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here, and several celebrities came dressed in their best for the special event.

Stars from film and television gathered at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles for the star-studded soirée hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, hitting the red carpet in fashionable outfits and stylish suits.

Viewers will get to see who walks away with the golden popcorn trophies in a number of categories including Best Reality Star, Best Kiss and Best Fight.

It will also be a big night for Jack Black, who is set to receive the Comedic Genius Award.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Generation Award, which "celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."

Check out the red carpet looks below!

Kristin Cavallari

The Hills star stepped out wearing an ab-baring top paired with black bottoms for the affair.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Erika Jayne

Shining bright! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went for a hot pink ensemble.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

G Flip

The singer, who is dating Chrishell Stause, rocked the red carpet in a black get-up.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Bethenny Frankel

The Bravolebrity stunned in a red mini dress paired with butterfly stilettos.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas

The lovebirds dazzled while posing for photos with Teresa rocking a plunging black gown alongside her suavely dressed beau.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Heather Rae Young

The Selling Sunset bombshell flaunted her legs in a long-sleeve white dress worn with strappy heels.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Lisa Rinna

Chic! The reality star served her own style cues in a form-fitting pantsuit.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Paris Hilton

That's hot! She commanded the red carpet in a baby blue gown and matching pumps.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Garcelle Beauvais

The Real alum turned heads in a gorgeous purple number.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jason Oppenheim & Brett Oppenheim

Real estate in the house! The Netflix stars looked handsome while flashing their bright smiles.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Chanel West Coast

Glowing and growing! The Ridiculousness star put her baby bump on display after announcing her pregnancy.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Chrishell Stause

Va-va-voom! She sent temperatures rising in a black crop top paired with sheer-paneled pants.

mtv movie tv awards red carpet photos
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
